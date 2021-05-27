Ex-judge in Georgia sentenced to 5 years for stealing money

The investigation also found Wigington paid for personal hotel stays, sandals, skin care products and toys. In one instance he pocketed $200 that a lawyer had given him to buy a suit for a student in a mock trial program and then used his state credit card to buy a suit for the student and one for himself. In other instances, he paid for work-related travel with county money and then pocketed state money that was supposed to be used to reimburse the county.

Wigington was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Wigington's wife had also been indicted, but Carr spokesperson Katie Byrd said those charges were dismissed.