Ex-Huskers TE Gilbert, a top national recruit in 2019, pleads no contest to misdemeanors in break-in

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors Tuesday and was ordered to pay a fine and restitution in connection with a break-in at a liquor and vape shop in Lincoln last summer.

Gilbert had been charged with burglary, a felony, but prosecutors amended it to trespassing and criminal mischief. Gilbert was fined $400 and ordered to pay $450 for damage he caused to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop.

Police said when they arrived at the scene Aug. 29, they found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot and saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag. The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07.