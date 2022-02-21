Ex-football player pleads to misdemeanor in NC agents case

Christopher Jamel Hawkins, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted athlete-agent inducement via video conferencing, said Kimberly Overton Spahos, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. In an email to The Associated Press, Spahos said Hawkins received a 30-day jail sentence running concurrently with his 20-year sentence in Georgia imposed in summer 2020.

Monday’s plea resolves the last pending case tied to the investigation launched by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office in summer 2010 amid an NCAA probe into the UNC football program.