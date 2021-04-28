Ex-deputy in Georgia pleads guilty in federal firearms case

Cody Richard Griggers, 28, of Montrose, Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm before U.S. District Judge Tilman Self, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release.

“This former law enforcement officer knew that he was breaking the law when he chose to possess a cache of unregistered weapons, silencers and a machine gun, keeping many of them in his duty vehicle. Coupled with his violent racially motivated extreme statements, the defendant has lost the privilege permanently of wearing the blue,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.