Ex-deputy in Georgia arrested for relationship with inmate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville on Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault by a person of supervisory or disciplinary authority. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Maddox was sexually involved with an inmate while he was working in the jail in 2015.