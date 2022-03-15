Ex-deputy gets life for fatally shooting UGA grad student

Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams, 34, entered his plea Monday to felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also received 10 years for the assault charge.

Athens-Clark police found the 26-year-old Cloer shot multiple times in November 2019. Adams, who was a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the time, can be heard in a previously released 911 call asking for help and admitting to dispatchers that he shot the student, who was pursuing a master's degree in artificial intelligence.