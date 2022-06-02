Ex-court clerk in Georgia gets 12 years for stealing fines

A U.S. District Court judge in Columbus imposed the sentence for 64-year-old Willie Demps of neighboring Phenix City, Alabama. Demps pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion charges in the case earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors said Demps committed fraud that cost Muscogee County millions of dollars when he served as deputy court clerk. Demps was responsible for fines, fees and other payments the office collected — often in cash that was kept in an office safe. Investigators found the office took in $5.5 million during a decade-long period spanning 2010 to 2019, but only $210 was deposited into official accounts.