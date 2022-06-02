BreakingNews
Ex-court clerk in Georgia gets 12 years for stealing fines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia court clerk accused of stealing money from fines and fees his office collected was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison.

A U.S. District Court judge in Columbus imposed the sentence for 64-year-old Willie Demps of neighboring Phenix City, Alabama. Demps pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion charges in the case earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors said Demps committed fraud that cost Muscogee County millions of dollars when he served as deputy court clerk. Demps was responsible for fines, fees and other payments the office collected — often in cash that was kept in an office safe. Investigators found the office took in $5.5 million during a decade-long period spanning 2010 to 2019, but only $210 was deposited into official accounts.

During that same period, prosecutors said, Demps wrote 330 separate checks from the clerk's office totaling $1.3 million to several accomplices, who cashed the checks and received a cut after giving the money to Demps.

Judge Clay Land ordered Demps to pay $1.3 million in restitution to the clerk's office and nearly $360,000 in uncollected taxes to the IRS, with payments coming from garnishment of Demps' retirement benefits.

Five other defendants were also sentenced for crimes related to the fraud case.

