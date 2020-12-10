Ex-coroner gets 5 years in prison for taking funeral money

He resigned as coroner when he was arrested in June 2019. He sold his funeral home earlier, but had continued to own and operate Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray.

A number of victims gave impact statements to the court. Jackie Avant described the betrayal, “Like a knife in the heart.”

Bridges was ordered to report to prison immediately, even though his attorney asked the court to give Bridges 120 days to find a buyer for the cemetery.

The state will seize and sell the cemetery, using the money to repay the perpetual care and prepaid funeral accounts Bridges admitted to emptying. Prosecutors say they are also hopeful that sale may bring in enough money to repay Bridges’ victims.