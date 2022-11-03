Ex-commissioner in suburban Atlanta convicted of extortion

A county staffer wearing a wire for the FBI recorded conversations with Veasley and Barnes Sutton about her demands for money. She accepted two $500 payments before the FBI stepped in.

“This was a shakedown, plain and simple,” the newspaper reported that prosecutor Victor Salgado said during his closing argument.

Barnes Sutton’s lawyers said at trial that the payments were not bribes, but contributions for an “informal legal defense fund.” She was being investigated at the time for misusing a county purchasing card.

Sutton was voted out in 2016.