Evans, Smith help No. 3 Louisville women top Georgia Tech

The Cardinals (19-1, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-0 against the Yellow Jackets, with the senior All-American guard setting the initial tone. Evans had 13 points at halftime for her school-record 36th consecutive double-figure scoring effort that broke Angel McCoughtry’s previous mark set over the 2007-08 and ’08-09 seasons.

Evans outscored Tech 9-4 during a second-quarter stretch that put Louisville ahead for good at 30-24. Smith took charge in the third, mixing three 3-pointers with a couple of baskets to give the Cardinals a 44-30 advantage. She finished 9 of 13 from the field to match her career high of 21 points against DePaul on Dec. 4.