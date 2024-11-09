Evans scores 18, Florida Atlantic beats Coastal Georgia 99-49

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ken Evans had 18 points in Florida Atlantic's 99-49 win against Coastal Georgia on Friday night.

Evans added six assists and four steals for the Owls (2-0). Kaleb Glenn shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mariners were led in scoring by Amaru Grosvenor, who finished with 12 points. Valdy Zephir added 10 points.