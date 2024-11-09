Georgia News

Evans scores 18, Florida Atlantic beats Coastal Georgia 99-49

Led by Ken Evans' 18 points, the Florida Atlantic Owls defeated the Coastal Georgia Mariners 99-49 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ken Evans had 18 points in Florida Atlantic's 99-49 win against Coastal Georgia on Friday night.

Evans added six assists and four steals for the Owls (2-0). Kaleb Glenn shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mariners were led in scoring by Amaru Grosvenor, who finished with 12 points. Valdy Zephir added 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 13:39 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 51-20 at halftime, with Carroll racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 48 points. Evans led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel help No. 7 Duke roll past Maine 96-62 in season...
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs rally for 4th straight victory over Florida Gators
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 4 Miami is looking to protect unbeaten record and path to playoff berth against...
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 16 Ole Miss faces must-win game against No. 2 Georgia in matchup of SEC, playoff...
The Latest
Newby scores 33 as UNC Wilmington takes down Georgia Southern 92-841h ago
Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports...1h ago
Mississippi State beat Georgia State 101-66 behind Josh Hubbard's 15 points2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose