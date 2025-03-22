Georgia News
Georgia News

Evander scores twice for Cincinnati in 2-2 draw with Atlanta

Evander scored twice for Cincinnati and Atlanta benefited from the opposition’s own goal as the teams played to a 2-2 draw
29 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander scored twice for Cincinnati and Atlanta benefited from the opposition's own goal as the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta's leading goal scorer, provided a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute, a left-footed first-time strike into the left side of the goal. It was his fourth goal of the young MLS season.

Cincinnati leveled the score at 1 in the 69th minute when Evander scored off of a free kick. Atlanta's Brad Guzan dove to his right to stop Evander’s shot, but a harsh deflection off of the wall angled the ball into the net. Just five minutes later, Evander made it 2-1 when he delivered one into the right side of the goal.

Atlanta got the equalizer when Cincinnati's Alvas Powell misplayed a ball that ended up as an own goal in the 88th minute.

Cincinnati (2-2-1) had seven shots on goal to two for Atlanta (1-2-2).

The draw keeps Cincinnati undefeated at home in MLS play although FC Cincinnati had been seeking to start 3-0-0 at home for the second time in three seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

Head Coach Ronny Deila observed the team during the second half as they faced Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost the match 2-1. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Soccer statistics: Previewing Atlanta United at Cincinnati

A by-the-numbers look at Saturday's match.

Late goal lifts Atlanta United to draw with Cincinnati

14m ago

A look inside the numbers of Atlanta United’s loss to Inter Miami

Some key statistics from the Five Stripes' 2-1 loss on Sunday night.

The Latest

The life-size, realistic sculpture titled, “Allow Me,” by Seward Johnson is shown, Thursday, March, 20, 2025, in Monroe, Ga. There are ten statues that can be seen playing chess on a side street, playing music on the corner of the town green, hailing a cab holding an umbrella or a police officer writing a ticket in front of a parking space, among others. The sculptures will be in downtown Monroe until February 2026. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In Monroe, residents do double takes when meeting new ‘neighbors’

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.