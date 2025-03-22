Evander scores twice for Cincinnati in 2-2 draw with Atlanta

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander scored twice for Cincinnati and Atlanta benefited from the opposition's own goal as the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta's leading goal scorer, provided a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute, a left-footed first-time strike into the left side of the goal. It was his fourth goal of the young MLS season.

Cincinnati leveled the score at 1 in the 69th minute when Evander scored off of a free kick. Atlanta's Brad Guzan dove to his right to stop Evander’s shot, but a harsh deflection off of the wall angled the ball into the net. Just five minutes later, Evander made it 2-1 when he delivered one into the right side of the goal.