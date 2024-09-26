Evan Beck wins US Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and US Open

MANAKIN-SABOT, Va. (AP) — Evan Beck finally won a USGA title Thursday when he overwhelmed Bobby Massa, 9 and 8, to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur, earning a spot in the Masters and the U.S. Open next year.

Beck was runner-up in the 2008 U.S. Junior Amateur and last year in the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

This one was never in doubt for the 34-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Beck played bogey-free in the morning 18 holes at Kinloch Golf Club to build an 8-up lead over Massa. It was the second-largest margin of victory in the U.S. Mid-Amateur.