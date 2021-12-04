ETSU rallies to edge Kennesaw 32-31 in FCS 2nd round

Jonathan Murphy came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns and run for two and Kennesaw State (11-2) was up 31-17 after a field goal with 5:02 to play.

Murphy replaced injured Big South Conference Offensive MVP Xavier Shepherd in the closing minute of the scoreless first quarter. Murphy was 6-of-14 passing for 125 yards and kept the ball 28 times for 164 yards.

Barely a minute after Riddell and Holmes connected on a 34-yard score midway through the first quarter, Murphy connected with Iaan Cousin for a 50-yard scoring play. The Buccaneers took a 10-7 halftime lead and opened the third quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run by Holmes. About 3 1/2 minutes later, Murphy dumped the ball over the middle to wide open Kyle Glover who rumbled 22-yards for a touchdown.

Murphy then scored on a 1-yard run late in the third and a 9-yard run early in the fourth.

