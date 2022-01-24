Ethics panel says it will pursue ex-insurance commissioner

Walker ruled to throw out all the remaining ethics charges against Oxendine, but state law allows the agency, officially known as the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, to override the decision. The commission will hold a hearing on charges involving spending from Oxendine’s campaign funds, decide if he violated the law, and possibly penalize him.

“The bottom line is John Oxendine took campaign money and used it to pay the down payment on his house, pay for membership dues at a private country club, and pay for the lease on his vehicle among other things," commission Executive Secretary David Emadi said.

Oxendine has called the cases a “waste of taxpayer money,” and his lawyer, Doug Chalmers, told the commission, “This has been a moving target from day one.”

The Journal-Constitution reported in 2016 that Oxendine kept $500,000 in leftover money from his gubernatorial campaign, and kept contributions raised for a possible Republican runoff and general election that he never ran in after losing the Republican primary.

Oxendine filed new reports in October 2015 showing more than $700,000 left over, including $237,000 in loans to his law firm.

The ethics commission said Oxendine used part of those loans to make a $96,500 down payment on a house. The rest went to lease a Mercedes and Jaguar, retirement account contributions and athletic club dues, officials said.

It's illegal in Georgia for a candidate to use campaign contributions for personal expenses unrelated to a campaign. Chalmers argued in 2019 that loans are permitted.

Ethics officials said Oxendine never mentioned a loan on his campaign reports before the newspaper’s report and had no intention of repaying the money before he was exposed.

Oxendine had $254,000 remaining in the account after paying Chalmers about $200,000 to defend him.