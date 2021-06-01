Ethanol maker POET buys plants from Koch-owned Flint Hills

The purchase will allow POET, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to increase its production to 33 biofuels production plants in eight states. It will have a capacity to produce 3 billion gallons annually.

“This acquisition will increase POET’s ability to bring even more high-quality, plant-based biofuels and bioproducts to the world — allowing us to have an even bigger impact on fighting climate change and cleaning our air,” said POET founder and CEO Jeff Broin.