ESPN's early season baseball schedule will be the Sho Show, featuring Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN's early season baseball schedule will be the Sho Show.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured on two of ESPN's first three "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts this season. The Dodgers' opening two games of the season were assigned to ESPN as an MLB special event, a two-game series against the Padres at Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

ESPN will open its Sunday night schedule with the Dodgers' home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 31 and will televise the Dodgers' home game against the San Diego Padres on April 14, the network said Wednesday. ESPN also selected the Dodgers' June 9 game at the New York Yankees for its Sunday schedule of games, which start shortly after 7 p.m. EDT.