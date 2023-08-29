BreakingNews
Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond

ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement

Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team's road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network.

About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters, with New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game, in addition to the ACC games.

ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.

For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.

“We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events,” Theater Sports Network president and COO Scott Daw said. “These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

TOP LOCAL STORY
Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears1h ago

HURRICANE UPDATE
Idalia upgraded to Category 2 ahead of making landfall
16m ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
37m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Officials revoke credentials for Atlanta coach accused of punching student
1h ago
The Latest
South Korean auto supplier plans $72 million plant in Georgia to build electric vehicle...
18m ago
Georgia's Brock Bowers is listed as a tight end, but he can shine anywhere
1h ago
Hurricane Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds as it barrels...
1h ago
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
12h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top