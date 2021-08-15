ajc logo
X

Espino scheduled to start as Washington hosts Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Nationals will send Paolo Espino to the mound Sunday and the Braves will give Drew Smyly the start

Atlanta Braves (61-56, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +138, Braves -159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Washington's lineup has 131 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 19 homers.

The Braves have gone 30-27 away from home. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Max Fried recorded his 10th victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his 12th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 19 home runs and is batting .303.

Freeman leads the Braves with 123 hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .238 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .236 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top