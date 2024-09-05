Breaking: Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dies at 34
Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title in Young's final match before retiring

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a first Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring
Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, react after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Donald Young, of the United States, in the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, react after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Donald Young, of the United States, in the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory Thursday over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring.

Errani, who won a career Grand Slam in women's doubles with fellow Italian Roberta Vinci, added her first career mixed doubles title to the Olympic gold medal in women's doubles she won last month with Jasmine Paolini.

“It’s incredible for me this year. It’s amazing,” Errani said.

Townsend and Young, who have been friends since they were kids, were given a wild card into the event for what was the 35-year-old Young's final tournament. The former top-ranked junior hadn't played much in recent years, having made the switch to pickleball.

He and Townsend made their way through the draw, knocking off defending champions Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovarra in the quarterfinals.

But Errani and Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, dominated the tiebreaker and then won the match by breaking Townsend's serve.

Errani hadn't played a mixed doubles event for eight years before partnering with Vavassori at Wimbledon. They were knocked out in the first round, then reached the quarterfinals at the Olympics before coming to New York.

Young's parents coached Townsend, who lost in the women's doubles semifinals with Katerina Siniakova after they won the Wimbledon title.

The 28-year-old Townsend said after the match that she hoped fans seeing two Black players in the finals, after Coco Gauff won the women's title in Flushing Meadows last year and Frances Tiafoe is in the men's semifinals Friday, would inspire more of them to play.

Young was then presented with a framed collage of photos of himself playing at the U.S. Open.

“We came a step short but this is a dream come true for me because Taylor is like a little sister,” Young said.

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Donald Young, of the United States, hold up the runner-up trophy after losing to Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, during the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, hold up the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Donald Young, of the United States, in the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Donald Young, of the United States, react in the first set against Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, during the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Donald Young, right, and Taylor Townsend, of the United States, talk to the crowd after loosing to Sara Errani, of Italy, and Andrea Vavassori, of Italy, during the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

