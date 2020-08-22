Erlin expected to start as Braves host Phillies

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta batted .258 as a team last year and hit 249 total home runs.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia hit 215 total home runs with 552 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.