Eric Phoenix throws 2 TD passes to Einaj Carter as South Carolina State tops Fort Valley State 30-3

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw a long touchdown pass to Einaj Carter in each half and South Carolina State breezed to a 30-3 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State on Saturday.

After a 60-year hiatus, the Wildcats and Bulldogs met on the gridiron for the first time since 1964. South Carolina State holds a 15-2-1 lead in the series.

Phoenix and Carter teamed up for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter to help South Carolina State (4-2) take a 14-0 lead into halftime.