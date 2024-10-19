Georgia News

Eric Phoenix throws 2 TD passes to Einaj Carter as South Carolina State tops Fort Valley State 30-3

Eric Phoenix threw a long touchdown pass to Einaj Carter in each half and South Carolina State breezed to a 30-3 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State
30 minutes ago

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw a long touchdown pass to Einaj Carter in each half and South Carolina State breezed to a 30-3 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State on Saturday.

After a 60-year hiatus, the Wildcats and Bulldogs met on the gridiron for the first time since 1964. South Carolina State holds a 15-2-1 lead in the series.

Phoenix and Carter teamed up for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter to help South Carolina State (4-2) take a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Phoenix and Carter teamed up for a 37-yard score with 4:17 left in the third to push the Bulldogs' advantage to 24 points.

Daniel Gibbs had a fourth-quarter field goal to help the Wildcats avoid the shutout.

South Carolina State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play at home versus Delaware State next Saturday.

___

