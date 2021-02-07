EPA seeks to test more Atlanta properties for lead

The coronavirus has made outreach to residents and getting signed permission to sample yards harder, said Abena Moore, community involvement coordinator with the EPA.

“We are restricted from going door-to-door right now,” she said. “In addition, a high number of property owners live out of the state or the country. And lastly, there are properties that have been abandoned, and we haven’t been able to find the property owner.”

EPA on-scene coordinator Chuck Berry said the agency has spent about $8 million of $18 million in authorized funding for the cleanup, but it expects to seek more money.

Lead is especially dangerous for children; it can affect their brains and nervous systems.

The lead in English Avenue and Vine City likely came from waste from Atlanta foundries that was used as fill, the EPA reports.