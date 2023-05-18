X

Eovaldi's shutout streak for Rangers over at 29 2/3 innings, longest in MLB this season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
29 minutes ago
Nathan Eovaldi’s shutout streak for the Texas Rangers ended at 29 2/3 innings when he gave up a two-run homer against the Atlanta Braves

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi's shutout streak for the Texas Rangers ended at 29 2/3 innings Wednesday night when he gave up a two-run homer against the Atlanta Braves.

Eovaldi pitched a 1-2-3 first inning to extend his career-best streak, the longest in the majors this season. Austin Riley led off the Braves second with a single before Eddie Rosario went deep.

It marked the first runs allowed by Eovaldi since April 24, when he gave up three in the third inning at Cincinnati before three scoreless innings to end that start. He followed with a three-hit shutout against the New York Yankees, threw eight scoreless innings against the Angels and then came within one out of another complete game last Thursday when Texas won 4-0 at Oakland.

Eovaldi, a Texas native, signed with the Rangers in free agency this winter. He got a $34 million, two-year contract that includes performance bonuses and a conditional player option for 2025 that could make the deal worth $63 million over three seasons.

Texas is the sixth team the 33-year-old Eovaldi has pitched for in his 12 big league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta5h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
5h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Shooting at west Midtown apartments leads to 5-hour search for suspect, arrest
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
6h ago
The Latest
County commissioner charged with child molestation in southeast Georgia
3h ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans economic development trip to Israel
4h ago
ACC leadership touts progress in trying to address financial gap with the Big Ten and the...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
13h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top