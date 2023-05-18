Eovaldi's shutout streak for Rangers over at 29 2/3 innings, longest in MLB this season

Eovaldi pitched a 1-2-3 first inning to extend his career-best streak, the longest in the majors this season. Austin Riley led off the Braves second with a single before Eddie Rosario went deep.

It marked the first runs allowed by Eovaldi since April 24, when he gave up three in the third inning at Cincinnati before three scoreless innings to end that start. He followed with a three-hit shutout against the New York Yankees, threw eight scoreless innings against the Angels and then came within one out of another complete game last Thursday when Texas won 4-0 at Oakland.