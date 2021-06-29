Emory University to remove slavery advocate’s name from dorm

Horace J. Johnson Jr.’s name will be added to Language Hall at Oxford College, a two-year Emory school that focuses on liberal arts education. In 2002, Johnson became the first Black Superior Court Judge in Georgia’s Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

The naming committee said the judge, who passed away last year, was a “pioneering and prominent African American alumnus who for many years was a sought-after and generous mentor to our diverse students of color and all backgrounds.” The building is expected to be dedicated in October.

Fenves said he will continue reviewing the committee’s recommendations to remove four other names from buildings and other campus placements. The university will also explore ways of acknowledging that it is located on Muscogee (Creek) Nation homelands.

“By understanding our history and expanding the Emory story to include voices, perspectives, and contributions that were overlooked or silenced, we are creating a deeper understanding of who we are and all we can achieve as a university,” Fenves said.