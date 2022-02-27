Emory to host poet Marilyn Chin for online reading

The online reading at 3 p.m. on March 13 is free of charge and open to the public. Those wishing to participate can register online to receive a link to watch it.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Portland, Oregon, Chin is a self-described activist poet. She has said her work laments and celebrates her “hyphenated” Chinese American identity, according to a news release from Emory. Her poems have been called funny, fearless and feminist and have won her a variety of prestigious awards.