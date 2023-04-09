Emory scores 31 in each end of doubleheader vs. Brandeis

Halloran homered twice with five hits and nine RBIs in the opener and doubled twice with a homer and six RBIs in the second game.

Blake Dincman, a sophomore catcher from Tallahassee, Florida, who transferred from Tulane and Gulf Coast State College, homered and had five RBIs in the opener. Ellis Schwartz was a single short of the cycle and had three RBIs and Jacob Grossman and Steven Hunt also homered.

Schwartz was 4 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs in the second game, and Henry Pelinksi had four hits and five RBIs.

Brandeis starter Asher Kaplan allowed 11 runs — 10 earned — in three innings of the opener, Jacob Cha gave up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings, Gavin Dauer three runs in one-third of an inning and Brian King nine runs in one inning.

Then in the nightcap, Marc Maestri gave up 11 runs in three innings, Reid Lathan nine runs in two innings, Nick Neafey six runs in one inning and Mike DiCenso five runs in one inning.

