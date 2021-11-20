Emory Healthcare CEO stepping down, joining faculty

ATLANTA (AP) — The head of one of Georgia's largest health care providers is stepping down.
Emory Healthcare CEO Jonathan Lewin will leave the position after a new executive is selected, Emory University announced.
Lewin also serves as executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University and executive director of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, which includes the university's medical, nursing and public health schools. He is also leaving those positions. He will join the Emory University faculty.
“I cannot overstate what an incredible privilege it has been to lead both the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and Emory Healthcare," Lewin said in a statement. He added, "I am excited to watch what I am confident will be the continued success and growth of this great institution and to contribute in new ways to improve lives and provide hope.”
Lewin joined Emory in 2016 after holding leadership positions at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Case Western Reserve University. He led a major expansion of Emory Healthcare, including the purchase and development of a new campus in the Atlanta area and the opening of the Emory University Hospital tower, the Atlanta Hawks practice and sports medicine facility and numerous outpatient sites, the university said. Operating revenue climbed to $5.5 billion, an increase of more than 80%.
Lewin also instituted Emory Healthcare’s new Office of Well-Being to focus on the health and wellness of providers and appointed the health system’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
During Lewin's tenure, Emory also experienced substantial growth in funding for research. The university announced Lewin's departure on Nov. 12.