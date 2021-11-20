Emory Healthcare CEO stepping down, joining faculty

“I cannot overstate what an incredible privilege it has been to lead both the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and Emory Healthcare," Lewin said in a statement. He added, "I am excited to watch what I am confident will be the continued success and growth of this great institution and to contribute in new ways to improve lives and provide hope.”

Lewin joined Emory in 2016 after holding leadership positions at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Case Western Reserve University. He led a major expansion of Emory Healthcare, including the purchase and development of a new campus in the Atlanta area and the opening of the Emory University Hospital tower, the Atlanta Hawks practice and sports medicine facility and numerous outpatient sites, the university said. Operating revenue climbed to $5.5 billion, an increase of more than 80%.