Emory expands aid to help students pay tuition without loans

The push to help more students graduate debt-free will begin next school year, the university said in a news release Monday. It said it plans to give out $8 million more in grants and scholarships as part of the Emory Advantage program, bringing its total need-based aid program to $151 million annually.

“For Emory to fulfill our mission of serving humanity in all that we do, we are continuing to invest in making an Emory education affordable to talented students of all financial backgrounds,” Gregory L. Fenves, the university’s president, said in the release. “By eliminating need-based loans for undergraduates, our students have the opportunity to earn their Emory degrees with less debt as they embark on their extraordinary journeys after graduation.”