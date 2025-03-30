Emmanuel Latte Lath rallies Atlanta United to 4-3 victory over NYCFC

Latte Lath found the net unassisted in the 84th minute for the victory. He has five goals in his first six appearances in the league.

Hannes Wolf scored unassisted off a deflection in the 15th minute to stake NYCFC (2-2-2) to a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta United pulled even by halftime when Alexey Miranchuk found the net for the first time this season. It was his fourth career goal in 14 starts and 15 appearances. Latte Lath had his first assist and Saba Lobjanidze collected his third this season.

NYCFC took a two-goal lead early in the second half on a penalty-kick goal by Alonso Martínez in the 48th minute and a goal by Wolf three minutes later.

It was the fourth goal this season for Martínez and his 20th in 34 career appearances. Wolf netted his third goal this season and his eighth in his second season in the league. Julián Fernández had his first assist this season and his fourth in 36 career appearances.

Brad Guzan finished with two saves in goal for Atlanta United.

Matt Freese stopped three shots for NYCFC.

Atlanta United will host FC Dallas on Saturday. NYCFC returns home to play Minnesota United on Sunday.

