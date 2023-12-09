Embiid shakes off late leg injury to lead 76ers to a 125-114 win over Hawks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 14 rebounds and shook off an injury scare in the late minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 30 points, including a backbreaking 3-pointer with 1:20 to play in a 13-0 run that broke open a nip-and-tuck gam just two minutes earlier as the Sixers (14-7) won their second straight.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks (9-12) with 24 points while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray each added 20. Atlanta played without Trae Young, who missed the game with what the team described as an illness.