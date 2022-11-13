Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

Embiid has scored 40 or more points 28 times in his career.

Atlanta kept chipping away, cutting a 27-point deficit to six late in the fourth with Young and Murray driving into the lane and kicking out. A late five-point Philadelphia run in the last 2:30 of the game held off the Hawks' surge.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Forward Onyeka Okongwu missed Saturday night's game for what Atlanta described as personal reasons. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic did work out before Saturday's game as he continues his recovery from a right knee injury that has sidelined him the first 13 games of the season.

76ers: Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter and was declared out before halftime. ... Guard De'Anthony Melton, who started and played 29 minutes in Philadelphia's 104-95 loss to Atlanta on Thursday night, missed Saturday's game with stiffness in the left side of his back.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Travel to Milwaukee for a Monday night game against the Bucks. It will be the third meeting between the teams in 16 days, with each side taking one win so far.

76ers: Hosts Utah on Sunday night in the second game of a five-game homestand.

