Embiid and the 76ers visit Atlanta with 2-1 series lead

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 34-16 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 29-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Seth Curry is second on the 76ers averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.5 points per game and shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Embiid is averaging 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 107.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 45.4% shooting.

76ers: Averaging 123.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

76ers: Danny Green: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.