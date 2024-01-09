Embiid and the 76ers take on conference foe Atlanta

The Hawks have gone 9-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 9-10 when it wins the turnover battle.

The 76ers are 17-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the league scoring 119.5 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The Hawks average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 119.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 123.7 the Hawks allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 9 the 76ers won 125-114 led by 38 points from Joel Embiid, while De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.9 points and five assists for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 27.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Embiid is averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.7 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: day to day (shoulder), Garrison Mathews: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Robert Covington: day to day (knee), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.