Embattled police department on Georgia coast gets new chief

Glynn County officers were the first to investigate the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man fatally shot while he was being chased by white men in a neighborhood just outside of Brunswick. No arrests were made in the case until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took it over two months later.

A few days after the Arbery shooting, then-Chief John Powell was indicted along with three former high-ranking Glynn County officers on charges that they ignored an officer consorting with a drug dealer. There also have been claims of unjustified shootings by the department’s officers.

Powell remains on administrative leave. Commissioner Allen Booker said he believes the former chief should either be fired from the police department or resign.