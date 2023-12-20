Embattled Falcons coach Arthur Smith has three games to show team owner he should keep his job

Smith, who was 7-10 in each of his first two seasons, is 20-28 overall into his third season. There was increased criticism of the coach following last week's ugly 9-7 loss to a Carolina Panthers team that had the league's worst record. The Falcons have fallen to third place in the division, one game behind Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Blank acknowledged in an interview with Georgia Public Television on Tuesday the 6-8 record “has not been the kind of season we expected,” but said he wasn't ready to make a decision on Smith.

“We're committed to coach Smith,” Blank said. “We're going to play the last three games. We're in them to win them and we'll let the season play out and go from there. ... At the end of the year we'll assess where we are.”

Blank said he never placed a mandate on Smith to make the playoffs this season.

“The requirement was we have a more competitive team this year, a winning team this year,” Blank said. “It's been mixed, quite honestly.”

Smith said Wednesday he accepts the criticism and pressure as part of the job.

“We all know what we signed up for,” Smith said. “That’s why I love this game. You want to be in pro football and you want to be judged. If you don’t want to do that and you just want to be comfortable, that’s not what this is."

Smith said he has been “so fortunate” to have consistent support from Blank.

“One thing we have here in Atlanta is unbelievable culture and taking this job I could not have a better mentor and boss,” Smith said of Blank. “I’ve watched from afar and all you try to build with any leadership team is consistency and that’s all we’ve ever had here. He’s been an unbelievable mentor and when you’re in pro football your job is to put yourself out there. Your job is to win.

"Nobody is going to be more frustrated than myself or put more pressure, which I want. That’s what you embrace. I love the challenge.”

Smith again benched Ridder this week following the second-year quarterback's crucial interception in the red zone late in the loss to the Panthers. Taylor Heinicke will start against the Colts, and his primary goal will be to protect the ball.

“We have yet to put four quarters together where it’s all clean,” Heinicke said Wednesday.

Ridder has thrown 10 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions and 11 fumbles.

Ridder was removed from the starting job on Nov. 1. Following two losses with Heinicke, Smith reinstated Ridder as the starter.

Smith said Wednesday he originally planned for Ridder “to finish out the season” but was forced to seek more stability at the position with Heinicke.

“You’ve got to be willing to adapt,” Smith said. “I don’t want to keep switching week to week. … We feel right now with where we’re at Taylor gives us our best chance and we have to adapt. So that’s where we’re going to go.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP