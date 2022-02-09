Hamburger icon
Elevator firm to open headquarters, test tower near Atlanta

Georgia News
26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An elevator company is opening its North American headquarters next-door to its high-rise elevator testing lab — one of the world’s tallest elevator towers.

The TK Elevator facility opens Wednesday in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta. The TK Elevator complex includes the headquarters building and the company’s 420-foot (128 meter) tower.

The company will turn on an eight-story-high LED mesh light display Wednesday, flashing “Hello Atlanta!” to mark the opening, the company said in an announcement for the opening.

TK Elevator, once part of the German firm ThyssenKrupp, was sold in 2020 and became a separate company. It chose metro Atlanta for its North American headquarters partly because of the engineering talent in the area and engineering schools such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, company officials have said.

