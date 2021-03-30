Electric firm spending $25M on Georgia warehouse, hiring 120

Los Angeles-based Feit Electric said Tuesday that it has purchased a 270,000 square-foot (25,000 square-meter) warehouse in McDonough. President Alan Feit said the company chose the location because it plans to import more than 5,000 shipping containers of electrical components through the Port of Savannah each year.

The move is driven by expansion in the company's automated home control and LED lighting businesses, Feit said, plus a need for flexible customer delivery options.