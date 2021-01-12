Election official quits; accused of bumping woman with car

A police report says a woman matching Rauers’ description tried to park her car in a spot that another woman was saving for a food truck. The truck and the parking space had been approved by the city.

The report says the driver of the sedan identified herself as an election official before she “angrily jerked her car forward,” bumping the other woman’s legs. The other woman was not injured.

Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said Rauers' case “has been assigned to a detective and is still under investigation,” though no charges had been brought as of Monday.

Chairman Tom Mahoney said Rauers resigned citing a “change in culture at the board,” saying she could “no longer be effective as a member.”

Rauers was censured by the board twice since 2016, including in 2020, when the board concluded her behavior was “part of a pattern of interference with elections workers in the course of elections work.”

Earlier this year, she filed a complaint against Democratic County Commission candidate Tony Riley two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, which led to Riley being disqualified for a 1995 felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.