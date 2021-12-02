Eight arrested in Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight people have been arrested on various criminal charges after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College, officials said.
One college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness in an alleged incident of hazing at the SAE fraternity house in Milledgeville, according to The Union-Recorder.
The student has since resumed classes, Georgia College President Cathy Cox told The Union-Recorder.
The Milledgeville Police Department said in a statement that the college asked it to take over the investigation into alleged underaged drinking and hazing.
“During the course of the investigation, over 10 people were interviewed and provided information into the events,” the statement said.
It said eight people were arrested and charged with supplying alcohol to minors, and one was charged with hazing.