Georgia News

Egbuniwe scores 18 as Tennessee Tech takes down West Georgia 76-73

Led by Daniel Egbuniwe's 18 points, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defeated the West Georgia Wolves 76-73
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe scored 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat West Georgia 76-73 on Tuesday night.

West Georgia trailed by 15 points at the break and pulled to 75-70 with 10 seconds left. Demetrus Johnson II hit a 3-pointer for the Wolves with two seconds left to end the scoring.

Egbuniwe also had seven rebounds and five blocks for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Ray Glasgow had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Wolves (0-3). Kyric Davis added 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for West Georgia. Kolten Griffin also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Georgia basketball earns Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory in Mike White era
The Latest
Baye Ndongo has 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Georgia Tech beat Texas Southern 81-6255m ago
RJ Godfrey scores 21 with 11 rebounds, Georgia beats North Florida 90-77 at Peach State...1h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart regrets calling player an 'idiot' for appearing to celebrate...2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.2h ago
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake