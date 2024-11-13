Egbuniwe scores 18 as Tennessee Tech takes down West Georgia 76-73

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe scored 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat West Georgia 76-73 on Tuesday night.

West Georgia trailed by 15 points at the break and pulled to 75-70 with 10 seconds left. Demetrus Johnson II hit a 3-pointer for the Wolves with two seconds left to end the scoring.

Egbuniwe also had seven rebounds and five blocks for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Ray Glasgow had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).