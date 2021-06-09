ajc logo
Eflin scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

Georgia News | 42 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Phillies will send Zach Eflin to the mound Wednesday and the Braves will give Tucker Davidson the start

Atlanta Braves (29-29, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (28-31, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Braves +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 15-17 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .400.

The Braves are 14-14 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 89 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 18 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-5. Sean Newcomb secured his second victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Connor Brogdon took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

