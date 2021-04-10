ajc logo
Eflin expected to start for Phillies at Braves

Georgia News | 40 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 1.29 ERA) Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit 103 total home runs with 3.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

