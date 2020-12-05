Edwards fundraises for Democrats in Georgia's Senate races

The Advocate reports that Edwards on Wednesday attended a virtual lunch fundraiser for the Georgia Democratic contenders in the Jan. 5 election. An invitation was circulated online by the two campaigns, and Edwards' office confirmed he attended.

The anti-abortion, pro-gun Edwards served as a “special guest” for the event, along with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Tickets ran from $250 to $15,600 each for attendees, according to an invitation form.