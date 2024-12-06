Edwards and Georgia State host Kennesaw State

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Kennesaw State after Cesare Edwards scored 21 points in Georgia State's 105-76 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Georgia State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Georgia State makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Kennesaw State's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.