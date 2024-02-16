Edwards' 28 lead James Madison over Georgia State 83-63

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 28 points to help James Madison defeat Georgia State 83-63 on Thursday night.

Edwards was 6 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Dukes (23-3, 11-3 Sun Belt Conference). T.J. Bickerstaff scored 21 points while going 5 of 7 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jaylen Carey went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Julian Mackey finished with 18 points and two steals for the Panthers (11-14, 5-8). Leslie Nkereuwem added 15 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State. Malik Ferguson also had 12 points.