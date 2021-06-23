Editorial Roundup:Georgia

Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army not only announced that all Black Americans were no longer enslaved, but showed up with the troops to enforce that measure, illustrating the reluctance of people to give up their power over others, no matter how abhorrent that power is.

“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor,” were the words Maj. Gen. Granger spoke on June 19, 1865.

What was a shining moment in our history also had a caveat, and has had one since.

“The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages,” the proclamation read. “They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”

There is still inequality for some. There is still injustice for some.

We’ve made great strides toward the “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property” promised in that proclamation, but as the saying goes we take one step forward and then often two steps back.

In many ways we haven’t lived up to that promise.

But we’re getting there and there are glimmers of hope that if we as a country work hard enough, that goal is still attainable.

We saw our Congress, which can so rarely agree on anything through the haze of toxic partisanship, come together this week.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday and the House nearly achieved the same.

When 14 Republicans voted against it, our fear was that our representative would be among them. We’re happy to report that wasn’t the case. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene represented her district and voted to push the bill further toward law.

For that, we’re thankful.

Juneteenth, signed by the president on Thursday, is the 11th national holiday recognized annually by the federal government.

Continued toxic political rhetoric in our state alongside those 14 nay votes in the House show why recognition is so important.

These objections mirror other rhetoric coming from our state leaders which outright deny the existence of systems put in place to deny Black Americans rights all people on our soil should have equal access to — liberty as well as housing, health and employment opportunities and the most basic tenet of our nation, Justice.

It’s an ugly truth, but truth nonetheless, that this nation’s prosperity was founded on the backs of an enslaved population, especially in the South.

Ignoring or denying that fact doesn’t make it less true, and not being able to admit our previous and current faults doesn’t change them. The denial leads wounds to fester and grow.

It’s time to be open and honest and heal as a nation. We’re already too divided by extremist political factions tearing our country apart.

But it’s not over until it’s over.

We must live up to the promises encoded in our Constitution and take a hard look at ourselves in order to achieve equality for each and every American.

Dalton Daily Citizen. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: If you want redistricting to be done properly you have to get involved

Area residents have the opportunity to directly participate in the state’s redistricting process when the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee hold a joint town hall hearing in Dalton on Wednesday, June 30.

Why is this important?

According to NPR, a “redistricting guru” (Thomas Hofeller) put it this way: “Usually the voters get to pick the politicians. In redistricting, the politicians get to pick the voters!”

That sounds like something you should be extremely interested in.

The Dalton hearing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 144 of the Goodroe Auditorium at Dalton State College, 656 College Drive.

“During each town hall-style hearing, members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process,” the state House of Representatives said in a media advisory.

The Dalton hearing is just one of several being held around the state. The hearings will be live-streamed on the Georgia General Assembly website (https://www.legis.ga.gov/schedule/all). Written testimony from Georgia residents can be submitted using a form at https://tinyurl.com/y6hsvfda.

The League of Women Voters of the U.S. has an article titled “10 Things You Should Know About Redistricting” on its website (https://www.lwv.org/blog/10-things-you-should-know-about-redistricting).

Some highlights:

• “Every 10 years, after the collection of the decennial census data, states redraw their state and congressional district lines. These districts determine how communities are represented at the local, state and federal levels. The redistricting process is fundamental in influencing how our government works for us.”

• “Redistricting determines who appears on your ballot, where you can vote, and can influence whether your elected officials respond to your needs.”

• “Redistricting is vulnerable to gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the intentional manipulation of the redistricting process by the people in political power to keep or change political power. This can happen in a number of ways, such as by consolidating communities into one district, which gives that community only one representative in the legislature. Or by dividing the community across districts and ensuring that the community is always the minority and less likely to be adequately represented by their representatives.”

• “Racial gerrymandering is the intentional manipulation of the redistricting process to reduce the political power of a certain racial group.”

• “Partisan gerrymandering is when districts are drawn in a way to give an unfair advantage to one political party, group or incumbent.”

• “We can curb gerrymandering through increased public input, accountability and transparent processes.”

That’s where you come in. It is up to you to demand fair, nonpartisan redistricting practices. With history as our guide, we know that politicians, as the League has pointed out, tend to abuse redistricting for their own partisan purposes.

Don’t let them get away with it. They are asking for your participation. Whether that is a sincere request is up for debate.

But take them at their words. If you can, attend this redistricting hearing in Dalton. If you cannot attend, use the form to submit your views and demand accountability. And protect your interests by staying involved as the process moves forward.

This is your government. Take ownership of it and demand that it represent you fairly.

Valdosta Daily Times. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: Be courteous, safe with fireworks

With nearly two weeks before Independence Day, it’s already that time of year.

They have already started. In some cases, they started as early as Memorial Day weekend.

But in the coming days, get ready for things that go boom in the night.

Fireworks are legal, with certain restrictions, but are still dangerous.

As we approach the Independence Day holiday, residents are purchasing and preparing to light up the night sky with their firecrackers, sparklers, rockets and shells.

We join local leaders in urging caution and reminding residents of both state laws and local ordinances.

Officials have said since the legalization of rockets in Georgia, complaints regarding noise, property damage and lost pets have risen significantly.

We urge our readers to simply be courteous and good neighbors.

Pets, and even livestock, can be frightened by the loud explosives.

Even more concerning is the fact that combat veterans have reported being traumatized by loud firework blasts.

Anyone selling, purchasing and igniting fireworks has to be at least 18 years of age. Fireworks are prohibited on public roadways or parks. It is illegal to shoot fireworks under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

We want to share these guidelines from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:

– Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

– Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

– A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

– Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

– Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

– Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

– Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

– Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

– Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

– Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.

– Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

– Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

There are great public firework displays planned for our region.

We encourage residents to attend the public professional fireworks shows instead of igniting fireworks on private property; it will be much more safe and a more spectacular show.

Brunswick News. June 17, 2021.

Editorial: Local, state leaders need to get a grip on crime

All eyes are upon the courts and state lawmakers as community after community witness lawlessness gone amok. Residential areas are being shot up like in the days of the Old West, and employees murdered in cold blood at the workplace.

No one can blame these atrocities on law enforcement. The men and women in blue are doing their job, and oftentimes with barebones support from the cities and counties they serve.

Judges handing out lenient sentences and district attorneys preferring the convenience of plea bargaining down charges over criminal trials are the problem. Joining them are state legislators who acknowledge allowing mentally ill persons with long criminal records to freely roam the streets is a problem but do nothing about it.

Just recently, two or more individuals drove through a public housing area in Savannah and indiscriminately fired into residences with guns. If killing people was their goal, they succeeded. Two persons died of gunshot wounds. Six other gunshot victims included a baby who was nicked in the ankle by a bullet.

In an incident in DeKalb County, a 41-year-old cashier confronted a customer who was not wearing a mask even though the store required it. The customer left, returned with a gun and shot the cashier dead.

Few should be surprised given the skyrocketing crime rate in Atlanta. Officials say it is 60 percent higher than it was this time last year.

Defeatists will argue that there’s no stopping this speeding downhill train. They may have a point if the leadership in Washington continues to open the nation’s borders to anyone who walks inside.

Barring that, there are policies and actions that can be taken and adopted that will yield results, policies like going back to Three Strikes and You’re Out – long-term imprisonment for career criminals. Policies that actually address those with mental illness would help. Anything would be better than throwing them back out on the streets with a bottle of pills.

Getting tougher on gangs is another must-do recourse. Innocent victims most always get caught in the middle of turf wars, which are becoming more frequent as gangs and their memberships increase in number. These people are enemies of society. It’s time to treat them as such.

And it goes without saying that the state needs judges who will hand out sentences that fit the crime and a stricter Pardons and Parole Board that will at least require criminals to serve half of their sentence before cutting them loose.

Violent crime is up. It’s time to get a handle on it. Local and state leaders can and will, but only when the public demands it.

END