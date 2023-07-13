Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. July 7, 2023.

Editorial: State public safety work group should aid local agencies

A recently created working group of state legislators hopes to tackle an issue that is plaguing federal, state and local law enforcement agencies around the country — the recruitment and retention of officers.

It is a monumental task and one we hope bears fruit that can be used not just for bolstering Georgia’s number of state troopers, but also for recruiting and keeping officers at the local level.

Locally, both the Glynn County and Brunswick police departments are operating with fewer officers than they are authorized for, putting extra strain on those who are serving and making it more challenging for the departments to do their jobs.

That fact is not lost on either of the police chiefs, which is why they are taking action like hosting public safety job fairs and targeting colleges and high schools around the region to find new officers.

But that is not an easy job. As Rep. Bill Hitchens, R-Rincon, noted in the state working group’s first meeting last week, state trooper salaries are not keeping pace with surrounding states. Their retirement benefits aren’t nearly as enticing anymore either. Hitchens would know. He is a retired state trooper.

Recruiting new officers at all agencies comes with more nuanced challenges as well. Police officers around the country aren’t held in the same regard as they once were following a string of deaths at the hands of police officers the public views as unnecessary and the result of bad policing.

The public ire has been rightly placed in many of those cases and each of them stands as an example of how officers should not act and should not abuse their power. Those cases do not represent the majority of officers and police departments, however, but the actions of a few often have an outsized impact on the many.

On top of a less-welcoming public attitude toward police, officers still must place their lives on the line every day to protect their communities. We were reminded of that yet again on Wednesday when a Crisp County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Cordele.

Those factors are creating a slew of ongoing challenges for local law enforcement agencies that are making it difficult to fill their rosters and fight local crime. Anyone who has followed the recent local spate of violence during the last few months is likely to tell you the more officers the better.

With that in mind, we hope the state’s working group considers how the state can help local law enforcement agencies, not just the Georgia State Patrol, fill vacancies. More pay and better benefits is a good start, but taking steps to change attitudes and make officers feel proud of what they do should be part of the equation as well.

___

Valdosta Daily News. July 7, 2023.

Editorial: Do your part to protect against mosquitos

We always hate it when we have to report that an animal has tested positive for encephalitis.

Eastern equine encephalitis can be spread to people through infected mosquitos. It is a stark reminder of just how dangerous mosquitos can be, and we most definitely live in mosquito country.

Malaria, Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus and dengue are all spread by mosquitos.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta issued an alarm about locally contracted malaria cases in Texas and Florida and that is hitting a little too close to home.

This week, a horse tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in neighboring Cook County.

We join our voice with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District in reminding you that prevention is the best tool for avoiding all mosquito-borne illnesses.

We plead with all our readers to help protect the community around you against the dangerous biters by helping eliminate their breeding grounds.

You can do your part to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites across the county by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools or anything else that holds water in your yard or property.

The South Health District offers these additional tips to keep you and your family safe from the numerous dangers of mosquito bites:

— use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing

— wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits

— have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos out

— be sure to use the repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

We think that the district’s Environmental Health Director Chris Calhoun said it best when he said, “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for EEE to be detected in our region during the summer months. That is why we encourage everyone to take mosquito bite prevention seriously. Make sure you are tipping and tossing any standing water, wear protective clothing and spray, and avoid going outside during peak mosquito times.”

While there is no vaccine for encephalitis in people, it is far from being the only dangerous virus spread by mosquitos. So, we all need to do the little things we can do to help keep the population of the nasty little blood suckers down, remove stagnant water and limit your exposure to mosquitos.

END