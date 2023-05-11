Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Motorcycles operate on the roadways with the same rights and privileges as any motor vehicle.

State highway officials consistently encourage motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road.”

Motorcycle awareness and safety has been a priority in Georgia for the past few years and for good reason. Motorcycle accidents are often fatal.

Here are some tips from the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program:

— Focus on driving/riding. Put away cell phones and other devices.

— Signal intentions and look before changing lanes.

— Use caution at intersections looking both ways before crossing or turning.

— Wear a state Department of Transportation-approved helmet, reflective gear and bright colors when riding.

— Evaluate your surroundings.

— Drive/ride aware and alert.

— Allow plenty of room between vehicles and avoid blind spots.

It should also be noted that motorcycle rallies and meet-ups often involve alcohol.

As dangerous as it is to drink and drive a car, it is even more dangerous to operate a motorcycle while drunk or buzzed. Just don’t do it.

Motorcycle riders are encouraged to take a safety course at one of the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program-approved sites and to refresh skills and knowledge regularly. More information is available at www.dds.georgia.gov.

Ride safely.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. May 6, 2023.

Editorial: Consider fostering a child

This is National Foster Care Month.

Foster Care Month exists to raise awareness about foster care needs and show appreciation to all foster families.

There are thousands of children in foster care in Georgia, according to the state’s Division of Family and Children Services.

The children come from many backgrounds and situations. They are children of all ages and races.

A great many of them have special needs, including teenagers, siblings and children with physical, emotional and/or behavioral disabilities.

The Division of Family and Children Services operates under the Georgia Department of Human Services and is tasked with assuring that children are safe from abuse and neglect.

Dedicated caregivers are a critical part of fulfilling that mission.

DFCS says once a determination is made that it is not safe for a child to remain in the home of a parent or guardian, the child may be placed in foster care.

The foster-care program is designed to be a temporary home away from home while qualified professionals work with the family to address child-safety concerns.

DFCS said its goal is to return children safely to their families but adds that the child’s safety comes before any other consideration.

DFCS has said the agency is always looking for what it calls “loving, safe and stable homes for the children who are brought into care.” The approval process can take up to 10 months and may require certifications, evaluations and a good bit of documentation.

Foster parents do not receive a per diem for caring for the children in their homes, according to DFCS. Rather, they can be reimbursed for some of the expenses they incur while caring for children.

The state may provide an initial clothing allowance when children enter foster care as well as an annual clothing allowance.

Foster children may also benefit from certain therapeutic services as well as health and safety items that may include things such as car seats, booster seats and safety helmets.

Foster children between the ages 14-25 are provided with services through the Independent Living Program that provides funding and support to help youth successfully transition from foster care, according to DFCS.

In a perfect world, foster care would not be needed. In a perfect world, children would never be abused or neglected.

It is not a perfect world.

In our world, children are orphaned. Sadly, others are abandoned, abused and neglected, making foster care so important and foster families so needed and appreciated.

People interested in serving as a foster parent can call (877) 210-KIDS.

___

Brunswick News. May 4, 2023.

Editorial: Declining history scores should worry us all

Most everyone has heard the following oft-repeated statement that is attributed to 18th century Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke: “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”

Wonder what Edmund Burke would say about a nation whose children are as knowledgeable about the history of their own country and the structure of their own government as they are about nuclear physics.

He might have a lot to say if he reviewed the scores of the national tests given to American students in the eighth grade. Latest test scores show a decline in understanding of U.S. history and civics among a growing number of students.

There is plenty of blame to go around. First and foremost are parents, many of whom are apparently failing to monitor the education of their sons and daughters.

Parents elect the school board which, in turn, appoints the man or woman who will stay abreast of curriculum as school superintendent.

Politicians and revisionists are just as much at fault. Under the guise of political correctness, revisionists want school texts to attempt to explain to young minds what they theoretically interpret as the underlying motives or reasons behind just about every move, event and action that led to the founding of this country and got it to where it is today. They want complicated theoretical details that are now covered in college textbooks inserted in elementary or middle school books.

Consequently, school books on American history almost automatically become fodder for debate among politicians. Revised texts are either accepted or banned.

The end result? As scores released last week by the National Assessment of Educational Progress well indicate, a dumbing down of what students know about their nation’s history and how their government works. History and civics scores dropped in every state.

It is high time for this nation to wake up and take a long look at what is happening in our overly politicized public schools. Tomorrow’s graduates might know a thing or two about computers and whatever else politicians stick educators with teaching but very little of what it means to be an American.

Inadvertently or not, if Burke is right, we are dooming them to repeat the past.

END

END