Editorial Roundup: Georgia

The industries with the most available jobs are also the ones who have been hit hard by worker shortages over the last couple of years. There are 37,000 jobs listed in the health care industry, and 21,000 jobs listed in the retail trade industry.

Some of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic are starting to rebound as the accommodation and food services sector has seen its over-the-year gains improve by 32,700 jobs. Hopefully we will see the same for the health care and retail trade industries as the year progresses.

What do these numbers mean for the average person? For starters, it is a great time to be a worker right now. There are plenty of jobs to be had in the state, but not necessarily a lot of workers to fill them.

That means competition is fierce for workers. Employers looking for workers are likely offering significant compensation and benefits to hang on to its current workforce and also bring in new workers.

We’ve seen this play out even for government entities. The city and county commissions approved budgets with raises for its employees this year while the board of education on Tuesday approved additional stipends for full-time and part-time staff.

It is a simple fact — if you are willing or able to work, there is a job available for you right now. If you are without a job but do want to work, we encourage you to reach out to the businesses in need of workers. Given the current situation in the state, we suspect you will find them receptive to your resumé.

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 17, 2022.

Editorial: Consider getting the updated COVID booster vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and many experts believe it will be around for most of our lifetimes.

Through the marvel of modern medicine, we have had breakthroughs in COVID vaccines and treatments, which have helped saved lives and lessen the effects of the disease. Earlier this month, another tool in the fight against COVID became available.

Updated COVID booster vaccines that protect against current variants of the virus are now available at health departments in Whitfield and Murray counties. Also, some local pharmacies are administering the booster.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the new “bivalent vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two versions of COVID-19; the original strain, plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, offering better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.”

The Federal Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved two updated boosters. The Moderna booster has been approved for those 18 and older, and the Pfizer booster has been approved for those 12 and older.

“These will replace current boosters for these age groups,” said the North Georgia Health District in a press release. “Residents may get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series, or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. Current booster vaccines will remain available for children ages 5-11 years.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health said at this time “the bivalent vaccine is considered only a booster. It is not to be used as the initial two-dose COVID vaccine.”

The original COVID vaccines will still be administered for the primary series of vaccine and as a booster for children under the age of 12. Since both vaccines are available, those who wish to get the new booster should specify that when they go to get the vaccine.

The boosters are available at no cost to individuals. But their health insurance may be billed.

No appointment is needed to get the booster at local health departments during regular clinic hours. You can go to www.nghd.org for each county health department’s location and hours of operation.

“Maintaining both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way for individuals and families to be protected this winter as the holiday season approaches,” the health district said. “This will also help protect the local community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”

Please talk to your doctor or trusted health professional about receiving the updated COVID booster vaccine.

